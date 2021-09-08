Trump supporter who chartered buses to DC and bragged he 'stormed the Capitol at 58 years old' accepts plea deal

A Donald Trump supporter who chartered four buses from Pennsylvania to Washington, D.C., pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge in the U.S. Capitol riot.
Frank Scavo agreed to plead guilty to willfully and knowingly paraded, demonstrated, and picketed in a Capitol Building -- one of four counts filed against him -- and will cooperate with federal authorities, reported the Huffington Post.
The Old Forge resident told reporters afterward that about 200 other Pennsylvania residents traveled to Washington on the trip he organized but lied about going inside the Capitol, where video and news photographs showed him with other Trump supporters during the riot.
"Stormed the f*cking Capitol of the f*cking United States at 58 years old," Scavo says in one clip. "What the f*ck is wrong with America?"
Scavo could potentially provide evidence against others who traveled on the buses he chartered and went inside the Capitol.
He's due to be sentenced on Nov. 22.
HAPPENING NOW: Plea hearing for Jan 6 defendant Frank Scavo of Pennsylvania Scavo is accused of unlawfully ent… https://t.co/1CE9h19Orx— Scott MacFarlane (@Scott MacFarlane) 1631110285.0