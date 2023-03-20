Franklin Graham calls on followers to pray for Trump amid speculation of looming indictment

As speculation continues to grow as to whether or not former President Donald Trump will be indicted and arrested, evangelist Franklin Graham is telling his followers to pray for Trump while lamenting the "left in Washington and across the country" who he says "can’t get their fill of attacking" the former president.

"They are so paranoid of him. The onslaught against him is continual. There’s no question, the media and the left manipulated the last election, and they are scared to death of Donald Trump’s possible return," Graham wrote in a Facebook post this Monday. "So, night after night, the media runs negative stories about former President Trump. Now they're talking about the possibility of arresting him in the hopes that this would prevent him from running for president again—this would be a huge mistake."

According to Graham, "the charges" -- none of which have yet been filed against Trump -- "are definitely politically motivated."

"I would like to ask Christians across this country to pray specifically for former President Donald J. Trump, that God’s hand would be upon him, protect him, and direct him in every step he takes—and that God’s will be done. We need to work together to strengthen this nation—not divide and destroy it," Graham wrote.

Trump is currently facing at least five investigations, examining everything from his possession of classified documents to his role in the Jan. 6 riot on the U.S. Capitol. The investigation led by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is the one people think will lead to his indictment any day now -- some saying as early as this Monday.

Bragg is looking into whether Trump illegally paid hush money to adult film star Stephanie Clifford, better known as Stormy Daniels.