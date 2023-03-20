Trump attorney balks at 'strange' request for testimony in Georgia election probe: report
Real America's Voice/screen grab

Prosecutors are seeking the testimony of an attorney representing Donald Trump in the Georgia case over alleged election interference, but the former president’s lawyer plans to deny what her attorney described as a "strange" request, ABC News reports.

It is not clear what information prosecutors hope to glean from Christina Bobb, according to the report, which notes that the Trump attorney’s role in the classified documents case is being investigated by the Department of Justice’ special counsel, Jack Smith.

John Lauro, a criminal defense attorney who represents Bobb, confirmed to the outlet that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis' office contacted him to issue the request.

Bobb doesn’t intend to comply with the request, Lauro said.

IN OTHER NEWS: Republicans are 'obstructing justice' and 'becoming accessories' to Trump’s 'crimes': ex-prosecutor

"They had a year and a half of investigating and never once reached out to Christina Bobb," he said. "It was one of the more strange conversations I've had."

The request for an interview with Bobb comes two months after a special grand jury recommended that prosecutors seek indictments against witnesses who lied to the grand jury during their testimony, the report said.

The Georgia case is among four known criminal investigations the former president is under. The New York investigation over alleged hush money payments to Stormy Daniels) along with DOJ probes over the handling of classified documents and his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, are the others.

SmartNews