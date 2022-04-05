WATCH: Pro-impeachment GOP congressman gets emotional as he announces his retirement
Congressman Fred Upton (R-MI), photo by iOMe Challenge

Longtime congressman Fred Upton announced his retirement Tuesday on the House floor, just days after former President Donald Trump held a rally about three hours away from his district.

Upton cast one of the few Republican votes in favor of Trump's impeachment. Upton has spent 30 years in Congress and served under five presidents, but it appears that vote cost him.

"What happens to this ever-shrinking group of politicians – a dozen or so left after a rash of retirements or midterm losses – could make a big difference in which party emerges on top when the televised hearings have ended and the votes are counted next November," The Detroit News reported in 2019. "Some of the seats are in key swing states like Michigan, typically in suburban or fast-growing areas like Upton’s. His largely white district stretches from tourist destinations along Lake Michigan and across rural, Republican communities to more diverse Kalamazoo, home to Western Michigan University. Meanwhile, questions swirl about whether Upton, 66, may just opt to retire."

Watch video of his House speech below:


