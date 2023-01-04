Trump spikes Fred Upton as possible GOP compromise choice for House speaker: 'Worse than a Democrat!'

Fred Upton, R- Mich., stands outside the Capitol Building after a vote on May 3, 2017 in Washington, D.C. Upton is retiring at the beginning of January 2023. - Zach Gibson/Getty Images North America/TNS
A Republican who retired after voting to impeach Donald Trump wouldn't rule out serving as a compromise choice for House speaker, but the former president put the kibosh on that talk.
Rep. Fred Upton (R-MI), who chose to retire after his district was redrawn, told NBC News that he would consider serving as speaker if Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) couldn't get the necessary 218 votes and another candidate failed to emerge, but Trump quickly attacked as another round of voting began in the House."The single WORST person the Republicans could have as Speaker would be Fred Upton, almost worse than a Democrat," Trump complained on Truth Social. "Remember, he QUIT when I wouldn’t endorse him. STONE COLD LOSER!"
