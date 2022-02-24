Truck convoy leader 'has no idea where he is' and is 'driving in circles' around I-495: report

Daily Beast reporter Zachary Petrizzo has been following along with a live stream of a right-wing truck "convoy" headed to Washington D.C. -- and it seems that its leader is having a difficult time figuring out what he's doing.

According to Petrizzo, trucker Bob Bolus is facing three major problems in his efforts to bring his protest to the nation's capital: "Bolus has no idea where he is going, is stuck in traffic, and has no idea where he is."

Shortly after that dispatch, Petrizzo tweeted that Bolus was talking on the phone with a woman named "Betsy" who tried to give him instructions about where he should be going.

"'Let me call you back!' Betsy yells over the phone, as she and Bob go back and forth over what highway route to take," relays Petrizzo. "Betsy calls back, with no concrete instructions but rather to say that the tiny convoy plans to drive in 'circles' around I-495."



The trucker convoy protests have so far been a major bust, as they've been plagued by sparse attendance and overall disorganization.

Additionally, the truckers have a wide-ranging list of demands, including an end to teaching critical race theory and "justice" for slain MAGA rioter Ashli Babbitt.

