Trucker convoy disbands after one day before planned trip to DC for Biden's State of the Union

A convoy of truckers traveling to Washington D.C. from California for President Biden's State of the Union address has reportedly fallen apart, The Independent reports.

The organizers of the “US Freedom Convoy” disbanded the caravan and cancelled all rallies this Saturday after only five trucks arrived in Las Vegas. The truckers were instead urged to join "The People’s Convoy," which consists of 100 trucks that departed California for D.C. and has amassed nearly $1m in donations.

The convoy's organizers are reportedly accepting refunds donors and said, “to prevent another rally without our truckers— our team will not be moving thru SLC and Denver."

READ MORE: Chris Christie levels Trump for calling Putin a 'genius' for disastrous Ukraine invasion

“There is a much larger convoy called The Peoples Convoy, that will near the Kansas and St Louis routes we had planned previously by the morning of February 28th,” the organizers posted on Facebook. “We are focusing on our goal of unity. Follow them! We appreciate everyone who donated towards the truckers."

Read more at The Independent.