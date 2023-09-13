Cop-beating MAGA rioter seen frothing at the mouth gets 6.5 years in prison

A federal judge has sentenced high-level January 6 defendant Joseph Padilla to six and a half years in prison, CBS News' Scott MacFarlane reported on Wednesday.

Federal Judge John Bates handed down the sentence after calling Padilla "one of the most aggressive rioters" in the crowd, and saying that while Padilla did apologize to the police officers he attacked, he "is awfully late in the game" in showing remorse for his actions.

Padilla, an Iraq War veteran from Cleveland, Tennessee, is accused of assaulting D.C. Metropolitan Police officers trying to hold back the crowd forcing their way into the U.S. Capitol on January 6, including hurling a pole into a crowd of officers, while threatening them and encouraging the crowd to shove them back.

He was captured on police body camera with a pulled-down mask and scuba goggles, frothing at the mouth and screaming at police.

"You're f*cking defending a machine that doesn't even f*cking care about you," shouted Padilla in the footage. "But if you let us in there, that machine will be gone, and we will f*cking protect you. You're being a moral coward. You are a moral coward. You know what you're doing is wrong."

More than 1,000 people have been arrested in connection with the January 6 attack so far, with hundreds of them either being convicted or pleading guilty to various offenses, ranging from trespassing to seditious conspiracy.