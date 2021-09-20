New video shows Capitol rioter frothing at the mouth as he confronts police: 'You are a moral coward!'
Joseph Padilla (Department of Justice)

Newly released body cam video from the Capitol insurrection shows a Jan. 6 rioter frothing at the mouth as he confronts a Metropolitan Police Department officer guarding the perimeter of the building.

"You're f*cking defending a machine that doesn't even f*cking care about you," Joseph Lino Padilla tells the officer, with scuba goggles covering his eyes and a mask around his neck. "But if you let us in there, that machine will be gone, and we will f*cking protect you. You're being a moral coward. You are a moral coward. You know what you're doing is wrong."

A federal judge has made the video public after prosecutors included images from it in their criminal complaint filed against Padilla in February, according to WUSA9 investigative reporter Scott MacFarlane.

Padilla, a former sergeant with the Tennessee National Guard, is accused of repeatedly assaulting police during the insurrection, including throwing a flagpole at officers. He remains behind bars after a federal judge declined to release him before trial in May.

"Attorneys for the government have argued the multiple assaults and a series of social media posts celebrating the failed insurrection are evidence the suspect was too dangerous for release ahead of trial," the Tennessean reported.

Watch the new video below.

Video 2020 Election SmartNews