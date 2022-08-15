Georgia judge in Trump grand jury case issues secret 'security procedures' — here's why

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert C.I. McBurney issued an order over security procedures dealing with the special grand jury examining former President Donald Trump's possible election fraud in Georgia.

According to court documents, McBurney issued the security, but then redacted all of it, ensuring that no one could see what they said and what the security procedures would be.

The moves come after a number of Trump supporters have gone after law enforcement in the wake of the execution of a search warrant at Trump's Mar-a-Lago golf club.

On Thursday, a gunman tried to break into FBI headquarters in Cincinnati, Ohio. At least three people have been arrested after making threats against law enforcement that have been reported thus far. The FBI and Department of Homeland Security also sent out a bulletin saying that they have observed a dramatic increase in threats against federal law enforcement since the search warrant at Mar-a-Lago.

READ: Details in latest DOJ filing could 'drive Trump to be even more worried’: legal expert

Trump supporters have also posted messages sharing the addresses of the judge who signed the search warrant for Mar-a-Lago and any FBI agents named as well as their families.

It's unclear whether the judge in the Fulton County case was concerned about the safety of the grand jury members in wake of these attacks, but it would be consistent with what is being done for those affiliated in these cases.

See a screen capture of the documents below or at this link.