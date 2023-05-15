Fulton County DA tells judge to dismiss Trump's demand to hide grand jury report

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has responded to a recent filing from Donald Trump and fake elector Cathy Latham attempting to block a special grand jury report from being released.

Lawfare writer Anna Bower posted the filing, reading, "that all of the evidence 'derived from' the SPGJ be suppressed in any future proceedings; and that the Fulton County District Attorney's Office be disqualified from 'any further investigation and/or prosecution of this matter or any related matter derived from their use of the SPGJ.'"

"The State now responds that the Motions should be dismissed or denied as appropriate," the filing continues. "The Movants advance constitutional arguments for which they have no standing and which fail to demonstrate the unconstitutionality of pertinent statutes. They request that the [Fulton County District Attorney's Office] be disqualified on grounds which fail to meet the exacting standards for prosecutorial disqualification under Georgia law, and also by repeating prior unsuccessful arguments or adopting standards which do not apply. They refer vaguely to violations of their own due process rights arising from a 'tainted' grand jury process without making a showing demonstrating the existence of either. Overall, the Motions are procedurally flawed and advance arguments that lack merit, and the State respectfully requests that this Court retain supervision of this matter and dismiss or deny the Motions as appropriate without a hearing."

Trump and Latham are "not content to follow the ordinary course of the law," Fulton County DA Fani Willis writes. "They ask that the judicial system place them above and apart from the common administration of the criminal law."

The filing also responded to Trump and Cathy Latham's attempts to disqualify Willis "from prosecuting the case and to block the use of evidence collected by the special grand jury," characterized Bower. She noted that last month, Willis said she would making an announcement about indictments as early as mid-July.

Media outlets are also trying to gain access to the special grand jury report, so they filed their own response opposing Trump's motion to quash.

See all of the details including the filing here.