Furious Stephen Colbert unleashes on ‘gun fetishists’ like Republican Lauren Bobert
Stephen Colbert (Photo: Screen capture)

An angry Stephen Colbert took a moment to get serious about another mass shooting in America. After a year in coronavirus quarantine, the country has done pretty well in not having a mass shooting. In one week there were two.

"The only suitable way to honor these victims is with action," Colbert demanded. "But our government continues to do nothing. Now, due, apparently, to pandemic shutdowns, it had been a year since there had been a large-scale shooting in a public place. Now we've had two in a week: Boulder and Atlanta. Evidently, the only solution for America's gun violence is putting all of us under house arrest. The responses from gun apologists have been predictable."

Colbert cited the predictable response from The Colorado State Shooting Association, which said in a statement, "There will be a time for the debate on gun laws. There will be a time for a conversation on how this could have been prevented. But today is not the time."

"Why not?" Colbert asked. "That's what they say every time this happens, and that's what I say about what they say every time they say it, every time it happens. Even the idea of being in a 'Groundhog Day' situation is itself a 'Groundhog Day' situation. Remember, Einstein said, 'The definition of insanity is doing the same thing and expecting different results. Also, same-day gun purchases. Whose stupid idea was that? Thanks 'Einstein.'"

He showed a video of "gun fetishist" Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) said that "senseless acts of violence are never OK."

"Where does she find the courage?" Colbert asked sarcastically. "'Senseless acts of violence are never OK,' implying, of course, that intentional violence is fine. You know, the kind her buddies plan on Parler."

See Colbert's comments as well as an epic takedown of Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) in the video below:


Gun Fetish Barbi www.youtube.com