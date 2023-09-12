MAGA mayoral candidate busted for lifting social media — and claiming them as supporters without consent

A Donald Trump-supporting city alderwoman from Franklin, Tennessee has seen her mayoral campaign take a scandalous turn, as several women are accusing her of lifting their social media posts to falsely imply they are supporters of hers, reported News Channel 5.

"Franklin alderman Gabrielle Hanson, a controversial candidate who appears to relish her MAGA Republican ties, may not have thought that anyone would track down the women whose photos she posted last month on her campaign's social media accounts," reported Phil Williams.

"I'm wondering how this person doesn't have other photos of other friends or actual supporters," said April, who asked not to use her last name. "It's a really far stretch to dig up a photo from social media from seven years ago of just what was a really delightful brunch of a group of women who just had met."

According to the report, the campaign reacted strangely when reporters confronted them about it.

POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?

"As this story was being posted, Hanson finally returned a phone call after NewsChannel 5's multiple attempts to reach her. In a bizarre and rambling conversation, Hanson and campaign aide Erin Mazzoni refused to answer any questions about the post, saying a federal court had upheld the rights of candidates to post whatever they want," said the report.

Hanson and Mazzoni suggested NewsChannel 5's questions amounted to 'stalking.'"

"This is not appropriate towards a woman, Phil," said Mazzoni. "We are doing this in the light, and we are doing this with God on our side."

This comes amid numerous other allegations of Republican candidates faking aspects of their backgrounds; Rep. Andy Ogles (R-TN) has been accused of embellishing his resume to claim he was an economist who assisted law enforcement with human trafficking, and Rep. George Santos (R-NY) was revealed to have made up almost his entire campaign biography, from his education to his ethnic heritage.