Appearing on MSNBC on Saturday morning, a former official in Donald Trump's administration took Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) to task for advocating armed violence against social media companies and their employees during a speech the Florida lawmaker gave this past week.

Speaking with host Ali Velshi. Shermichael Singleton -- who was fired by Trump for critical comments he made about the former president -- said, as a gun owner, Gaetz's comments were dangerous in a country already swamped with mass shootings.

Addressing Gaetz's comments where he told a crowd, "Silicon Valley can't cancel this movement, or this rally, or this congressman," before adding, "We have a Second Amendment in this country, and I think we have an obligation to use it!" the former Republican stated

"I certainly don't agree with those words. as someone who advocates for firearms and education, I don't want to encourage anyone to utilize firearms in a negative way," he told the host. "I think the goal here has to be to educate people, to work on and promoting de-escalation methods versus promoting violence. I think the congressman has this wrong. He is certainly not doing the Second Amendment or anyone in the Second Amendment community justice by advocating people take up arms against companies or taking up arms against anyone else for that matter."

Watch below:



