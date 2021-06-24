Matt Gaetz torched after he ramps up attacks on Gen. Milley: 'Only war you fought is against age of consent'

Scandal-plagued Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) doubled down on his decision to attack Joint Chiefs Chair Gen. Mark Milley after Milley schooled him for claiming that the military had become "woke."

Gaetz, who is being investigated by federal authorities for potential child sex trafficking charges and could reportedly be indicted as soon as next month, launched a Twitter attack on Milley after video of the general schooling Gaetz on critical race theory went viral.

"With Generals like this it's no wonder we've fought considerably more wars than we've won," Gaetz wrote.

Gaetz, the son of a former Florida state senator, has never served in the United States military.

Given this, many of his followers slammed him for attacking the service of a man who has spent the last four decades in the American military.

Check out some replies below.







































