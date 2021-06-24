Matt Gaetz torched after he ramps up attacks on Gen. Milley: 'Only war you fought is against age of consent'

Scandal-plagued Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) doubled down on his decision to attack Joint Chiefs Chair Gen. Mark Milley after Milley schooled him for claiming that the military had become "woke."
Gaetz, who is being investigated by federal authorities for potential child sex trafficking charges and could reportedly be indicted as soon as next month, launched a Twitter attack on Milley after video of the general schooling Gaetz on critical race theory went viral.
"With Generals like this it's no wonder we've fought considerably more wars than we've won," Gaetz wrote.
Gaetz, the son of a former Florida state senator, has never served in the United States military.
Given this, many of his followers slammed him for attacking the service of a man who has spent the last four decades in the American military.
Check out some replies below.
@mattgaetz buddy the only war you fought is against age of consent— kilgore trout, dna harvester (@kilgore trout, dna harvester) 1624479732.0
@mattgaetz When did you serve, Congressman? Underage girls aren’t allowed in the barracks, FYI.— Rachel Vindman (@Rachel Vindman) 1624488218.0
@mattgaetz The guy who’s spent years getting his daddy to make his DUIs disappear and paying child sex traffickers… https://t.co/A4NDalpykS— Brian Tyler Cohen (@Brian Tyler Cohen) 1624489865.0
@mattgaetz Why didn’t you say that when General Milley was in the room? Actually, we know why.— Mark R. Yzaguirre (@Mark R. Yzaguirre) 1624480220.0
@mattgaetz With congressmen like you it’s no wonder underage females must stay vigilant for predators— Exploding Space Moocow Singh, MD 🌊 (@Exploding Space Moocow Singh, MD 🌊) 1624476281.0
@mattgaetz Says the only congressman to vote against child sex trafficking laws.— Cousin Greg's Benign Fungus (@Cousin Greg's Benign Fungus) 1624480336.0
@mattgaetz Dude embarrassed you lol, which is kinda hard to do at this point seeing as how you’re being investigated for fucking teenagers— Mankrik’s Wife (@Mankrik’s Wife) 1624476244.0
@mattgaetz “we’ve fought”???!??! Sorry, didn’t realize that committing sexual assault on minors and then paying th… https://t.co/8Eo92PAHxn— Mandolyn Hicks 🏖 (@Mandolyn Hicks 🏖) 1624479761.0
@mattgaetz Matt, this is the closest you’ll ever get to a green beret. https://t.co/UgIJ76wMsv— Political Southpaw (@Political Southpaw) 1624497975.0
@mattgaetz ‘We’….? Awaiting Mr Gaetz list of achievements. Remember - self publicity, conspiracy theories and gas… https://t.co/nLOgg9RlIC— JezzyD (@JezzyD) 1624483668.0