‘This is incredible’: Viewers stunned as ‘showboating idiot’ Matt Gaetz gets ‘completely decimated’ by top US general

'This is incredible': Viewers stunned as Matt Gaetz gets 'completely decimated' by top US general

During a House Armed Services hearing this Wednesday, Joint Chiefs Chair Gen. Mark Milley pushed back against Florida GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz, who accused Milley of endorsing a "woke" military.

"I personally find it offensive that we are accusing the United States military ... of being 'woke' or something else because we're studying some theories that are out there," Milley said.

The dust up was widely seen as a win for Milley, and Gaetz's critics on Twitter wasted no time in pointing that out.











