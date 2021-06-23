‘This is incredible’: Viewers stunned as ‘showboating idiot’ Matt Gaetz gets ‘completely decimated’ by top US general

During a House Armed Services hearing this Wednesday, Joint Chiefs Chair Gen. Mark Milley pushed back against Florida GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz, who accused Milley of endorsing a "woke" military.
"I personally find it offensive that we are accusing the United States military ... of being 'woke' or something else because we're studying some theories that are out there," Milley said.
The dust up was widely seen as a win for Milley, and Gaetz's critics on Twitter wasted no time in pointing that out.
This is incredible. I know we all exaggerate constantly #onhere, but this is must-see viewing. Milley expressing… https://t.co/3vCpPyg52J— Jay | BLM (@Jay | BLM) 1624475324.0
@RepMattGaetz @SecDef The face you make when you know you just got destroyed https://t.co/qsmp4J28f9— #SaveTyler See Bio&Pinned (@#SaveTyler See Bio&Pinned) 1624472282.0
Real leadership from the General. Matt Gaetz is a showboating idiot without the slightest clue of what it means to… https://t.co/ikfcBs7j1L— Blissful GRITS (@Blissful GRITS) 1624473459.0
matt gaetz's face in this is amazing, but i'm also just kinda stunned that the most passionate and erudite defense… https://t.co/IkcTf3ghAK— David Mack (@David Mack) 1624471004.0
Saw this clip earlier from a different angle; this one has the benefit of a quick cut to Matt Gaetz flipping out Al… https://t.co/Pi3Hq9X7cz— Brian Beutler (@Brian Beutler) 1624474025.0
Look at Matt Gaetz. This general has more decorations than the Rockefeller Christmas Tree, and yet that clown shake… https://t.co/L7AXACrWCH— Matt Verderame (@Matt Verderame) 1624473252.0
Watch Rep. Gaetz get schooled by the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley. Gaetz’ reaction… https://t.co/MLJwKboWom— Rev. Rob Lee (@Rev. Rob Lee) 1624474222.0
General Milley directly connects what he calls "white rage" to the attack on the Capitol. He says he's studied Mao,… https://t.co/dJ33jD2jp2— Roger Sollenberger found true love, suckers (@Roger Sollenberger found true love, suckers) 1624474141.0
This really is a remarkable, memorable answer, and the Gaetz reaction shot in the middle of this clip perfectly cap… https://t.co/e30LvaSqh1— southpaw (@southpaw) 1624473342.0
@BeauTFC @jom4337 The longer video is better because it shows the complete indignation from Gaetz as he watches his… https://t.co/UvHHMqjovC— Critical Race Theory killed my parents (@Critical Race Theory killed my parents) 1624475435.0