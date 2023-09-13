CNN host shuts down Matt Gaetz on Biden: 'It's not what I believe'

C-SPAN/screen grab
CNN host Abby Phillip on Tuesday evening shut down Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) as he tried to make the case for Joe Biden's impeachment.
Gaetz appeared on CNN Primetime, and was asked about the quality of the evidence linking Biden to his son's purported foreign business dealings. He cited the existence of "bank records, devices, laptops, travel records," and more.
Gaetz said, "Are you trying to tell your viewers you don't believe Joe Biden was involved in Hunter Biden's--"
The host cut him off:
"Congressman, it's not what I believe, it's about whether there is evidence that president Biden is linked to the misdeeds that might be linked to Hunter Biden. That's the issue," she said.