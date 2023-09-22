Matt Gaetz is now 'effectively the House speaker': Steve Bannon

Matt Gaetz is “effectively the House speaker” after wresting legislative control from Kevin McCarthy, former White House House adviser Steve Bannon said Friday.

"Gaetz said in the well of the House he would 'bring McCarthy into compliance.' He has," Bannon went on in an email sent to Newsweek.

The declaration comes after Gaetz (R-FL) led efforts to bring the government to the brink of shutdown over spending bill negotiations – and pushed Thursday to halt considerations of the Pentagon funding bill.

POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?

"Just keep doing everything the way it's always been done is the definition of a continuing resolution," Gaetz told Punchbowl Thursday, according to Newsweek.

"I do not believe that is a serious and responsible way to govern, and I believe the reason we have a $32 trillion debt is because we have governed this way since the mid-90s."

"I've heard the same bull— for [the] seven years I've been here, and it's always the same. So, I got a group of conservatives together and we said we will never vote up or down for every agency of government together ever again. We have to impose discipline on this process."

READ MORE: 'You won’t see one Democrat crying about politicization': Legal analysts react to Menendez indictment

On Friday, Gaetz tweeted: "@SpeakerMcCarthy purposefully backed us up against the wall on spending bills and then sent everyone home at 3pm on a Thursday.

"This is not the French work week. We're going to have to address his leadership after we get through this government funding crisis."