'You won’t see one Democrat crying about politicization': Legal analysts react to Menendez indictment

Sen. Robert Menendez (D-NJ) was indicted with his wife on Friday – and legal analysts can't help but notice that Republicans haven't said anything about the weaponization of government.

When Donald Trump was indicted, Republicans argued that President Joe Biden was using the power of his office to go after his political opponents. Since then, Biden's son has been indicted – and now a Democratic senator.

"I sure hope Jim Jordan looks into this for potential political weaponization of the deep state DoJ!" said Allison Gill from the "Mueller, She Wrote" podcast.

Civil Rights lawyer Andrew Laufer explained, "As a patriot, I am 100% fine with this. I don't care if Menendez is a Democrat. You break the law, you answer for it. He will be afforded due process just like Trump and if found guilty, will answer for his crimes. #CountryOverParty"

"Yup," Gill agreed. "And you won’t see one Democrat crying about politicization. Crimes are crimes."

A parody account for a fake Jack Smith, the special counsel in the Trump trial, remarked, "Senator Bob Menendez had been indicted on 3 counts of bribery. Here’s a live shot of GOP Congress denouncing it as weaponization of the DOJ."

MSNBC's Steve Benen said, "On the one hand, Republicans insist that the Biden-era Justice Dept is a corrupt and politicized institution, focused solely on helping Dems and targeting Biden's enemies. On the other, the DOJ just indicted a Senate Dem ahead of his re-election campaign."

The gif was of a tumbleweed rolling through the desert.

Others lamented specifics in the case.

"Devastating evidence in Menendez indictment," said Just Security's Ryan Goodman, citing the indictment.

"Over $480,000 in cash—much of it stuffed into envelopes and hidden in clothing, closets, and a safe—was discovered in the home ... Some of the envelopes contained the fingerprints and/or DNA of' co-defendant making alleged bribes," revealed Goodman. She also posted photos of piles of cash atop a Congressional Hispanic Caucus jacket.

"Envelopes were found inside jackets bearing Menendez's name and hanging in his closer, as depicted below," the indictment says above the photos.

"It never ends with this guy," said Bradley Moss.

The often comedic law professor, Anthony Michael Kreis quipped, "Bribery by gold bars is unique. I’ll give New Jersey that."