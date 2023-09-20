Merrick Garland tells GOP-led committee: Defunding FBI 'would be catastrophic'

And he's got a lot of other concerns that betray his public claims of innocence.

POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?

"As the criminal cases against him have piled up, the former president and 2024 GOP frontrunner has wondered aloud in recent months about what life would be like if he’s convicted, and if appeals fail," the magazine reported. "While Trump publicly professes confidence, privately, three sources familiar with his comments say, he’s been asking lawyers and other people close to him what a prison sentence would look like for a former American president."

The twice-impeached president, who's facing four indictments on 91 criminal charges as he seeks re-election, has specific concerns about what type of facility he might serve out his sentence and what type of conditions he might endure there.

READ MORE: 'Fascist!' MAGA activist buried in profane roars from students at Arizona college

"Would he be sent to a 'club fed' style prison — a place that’s relatively comfortable, as far these things go — or a 'bad' prison?" the sources told Rolling Stone. "Would he serve out a sentence in a plush home confinement? Would government officials try to strip him of his lifetime Secret Service protections? What would they make him wear, if his enemies actually did ever get him in a cell — an unprecedented set of consequences for a former leader of the free world."

"What would happen — including in the Fulton County, Georgia criminal case against him and various co-defendants — if he were convicted and sentenced, but also re-elected?" the sources added.