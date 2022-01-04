Turmoil engulfs MAGAworld after notorious Capitol rioter gets accused of being a federal agent
Tim Gionet aka 'Baked Alaska. (Screenshot)

On Tuesday, The Daily Beast reported that a new conflict has erupted within the pro-Trump community, between far-right Gateway Pundit blogger Jim Hoft and a notorious far-right streamer and accused January 6 insurrectionist, Tim Gionet, a.k.a. "Baked Alaska."

"In December 2021, Hoft, who has been repeatedly dubbed 'the dumbest man on the internet,' published an article claiming Gionet, an ally of white nationalist Nicholas Fuentes’ 'groyper army,' is an undercover federal agent who deliberately sought to incite violence at the Capitol to frame then-President Donald Trump and his allies," reported Zachary Petrizzo.

Gionet went on far-right media to defend himself, but "the defensive appearance on The Stew Peters Show quickly became an offensive move, with the pair espousing homophobic insults aimed at Hoft. 'I mean, obviously, he’s interested in young boys,' Peters said, referring to the right-wing conspiracist being married to a younger man. 'He’s married to a very young boy.'"

According to the report, tensions escalated after a lawyer representing Hoft reportedly threatened to sue Peters over the remarks, saying in a letter that Peters quoted in a press release, “You falsely accused Jim of being a pedophile, and you did so with actual malice. In other words, you’re cooked. Retract and apologize, or we’re going to sue you for damages. This is your final good faith warning.”

Peters, for his part, denies that he ever called Hoft a "pedophile," although Red Voice Media, the website that hosts his content, has issued an apology to Hoft.

Gionet, who also participated in the infamous 2017 "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, was also arrested in November after he streamed himself defacing a Hanukkah display at the Arizona State Capitol in December 2020.

You can read more here.

SmartNews