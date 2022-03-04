Gen. Honoré tells Biden to cuss out Putin on ‘the Red Phone’ after shelling of nuclear power plant

Legendary Lt. Gen. Russel Honoré (US Army, Ret.) called on President Joe Biden to utilize the Cold War-era "Red Phone" after Russian troops invading Ukraine fired upon the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station in Enerhodar, Ukraine.

Ukranian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said, "Russian army is firing from all sides upon Zaporizhzhia NPP, the largest nuclear power plant in Europe. Fire has already broke out. If it blows up, it will be 10 times larger than Chornobyl!"

Honoré tagged Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Twitter, urging them to contact Putin on the "Red Phone" and "tell him to stop firing on the plant f*cking now!"

The Moscow-Washington hotline or "Red Phone" was established in the 1960s and was never actually a phone.