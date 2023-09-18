Gen X discrimination by Enterprise, National, Alamo car rental in Florida, lawsuit says
Photo by Fabian Albert on Unsplash

The oldest Millennials and all Generation Xers weren’t welcome in a rental car company’s management training program, according to a Equal Employment Opportunity Commission lawsuit filed in Fort Lauderdale federal court. That rental car company is Enterprise Leasing Company of Florida, the arm of Enterprise Holdings that operates National, Alamo, National and Enterprise car rental companies throughout Florida. A statement from Enterprise Holdings emailed to the Miami Herald on Monday countered: “Enterprise Holdings seeks and values people of all backgrounds and does not tolerate discrimination...