Georgia's lieutenant governor reveals 'hundreds' of death threats from fellow Republicans over Trump lies
MSNBC

Georgia's lieutenant governor Geoff Duncan says he received disturbing threats from fellow Republicans for refusing to endorse Donald Trump's election lies.

The twice-impeached one-term president pressured Georgia's GOP governor, Brian Kemp, and secretary of state Brad Raffensperger to overturn his loss in that typically Republican state, and Duncan told MSNBC's "Morning Joe" that he paid a personal price for refusing to go along with the scheme.

"Look, i've got three kids -- three boys [ages] 19, 15, 10, I'm married to my high school sweetheart," Duncan said. "These have been some very interesting times for us. I'm proud to have them on my team, they've been very supportive. But when you receive death threats from hundreds of Republicans from around the country, that's a problem, when you're only sitting there telling the truth."

However, the lieutenant governor remains hopeful the Republican Party will turn away from its cult-like devoting to the former president.

"There's a better day ahead," Duncan said. "I'm proud to go to work on behalf of my family and 11 million Georgians, but this is bigger than Georgia. It's time to create a movement, a movement that is worthy to ask for millions and tens of millions of people to vote for."


