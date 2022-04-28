New book alleges Trump tried to undermine the integrity of the US Attorney's office

A new memoir by Geoffrey Berman charges former President Donald Trump with trying to undermine the integrity of the US Attorney's office, Axios reports.

Trump appointed Berman as the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York in 2018.

"Almost immediately, Berman found himself pushing back against the Trump Justice Department’s blatant efforts to bring weak cases against political foes and squash worthy cases that threatened to tarnish allies and Trump himself," says publisher Penguin Press.

"When Bill Barr became Attorney General, Berman hoped and believed things would get better, but instead they got much worse. The heart of Holding the Line is his never-before-told account of the lengths Barr went to in corrupting the independence of the office, and the lengths Berman had to go in preserving it."

Berman was ousted from his position in 2020.

"Finally, Trump and Barr, fed up with Berman’s principles, summarily fired him, though he refused to go quietly and prevented Barr from installing someone who might be more compliant," the summary of the memoir states.



Berman has previously claimed that, in contrast to statements made by the Department of Justice, he had refused to resign on two occasions. Barr reportedly offered Berman a job in other departments to encourage his departure.

"I said that there was no job offer that would entice me to resign from my position," Berman told Congress in 2020.

The book, "Holding the Line," will be out on Sept. 13.