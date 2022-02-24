Kellyanne Conway mocks her husband for predicting Trump legal woes

Kellyanne Conway took an apparent shot at her husband in their ongoing public spat.
The former White House senior adviser retweeted a thread mocking critics of Donald Trump, including her husband George Conway, who have recently predicted the former president would face legal consequences for a variety of alleged wrongdoing that investigators are currently examining.
"Excellent thread," she noted, adding a hashtag that stands for "Trump Derangement Syndrome."
Excellent thread #TDShttps://twitter.com/drewholden360/status/1496581262135509002\u00a0\u2026— Kellyanne Conway (@Kellyanne Conway) 1645721560
Conway retweeted a thread by conservative writer Drew Holden, who screen-captured various columns and articles -- including three featuring her attorney husband -- and compared them to recent reports that suggest a Manhattan district attorney investigation of Trump financial crimes may be falling apart.
The couple has publicly feuded over the former president since Kellyanne Conway served as one of Trump's senior advisers.
