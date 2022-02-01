George W. Bush gives max donations to impeachment-backing Republicans targeted by Trump

Former President George W. Bush is willing to put his money where his mouth is when it comes to standing up to former President Donald Trump.

Politico reports that Bush has gone beyond his efforts to help Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), as well as other impeachment-backing Republicans being targeted by Trump.

"Bush donated a maximum individual contribution of $5,800 to Cheney last October. It was a small but notable piece of her total haul of $1.9 million in the last quarter of 2021, which swelled her campaign account to more than $4.7 million cash on hand," said the report.

He has also thrown in $2,900 — the maximum primary donation — for Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), who is up for reelection in 2022 and has earned the ire of Trump.

Bush may have given a few contributions to candidates over the years, but these appear to be the first of the 2022 cycle and Politico is calling it "significant in their symbolism."

While Trump has endorsed two candidates opposing Cheney and Murkowski, he hasn't done much more than throw out a press release. He hasn't contributed, his PAC hasn't contributed, he hasn't tried to get his supporters to donate and he hasn't hosted any fundraisers for the opponents.

Read the full report at Politico.