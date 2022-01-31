George Conway: Time to read Trump 'his Miranda rights' after weekend outburst

Appearing on CNN's "New Day" on Monday morning, conservative attorney George Conway stated that former president Donald Trump did not do himself -- or his lawyers -- any favors by talking about the Jan. 6 Capitol riot over the weekend.

On Saturday, the former president claimed he would consider pardoning the Jan. 6 insurrectionists if he is re-elected in 2024 and then on Sunday he issued a statement where he all but admitted that he was attempting to get former Vice President Mike Pence to "change the outcome" of the 2020 presidential election.

Speaking with co-hosts Brianna Keilar and John Berman, Conway -- the husband of former Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway -- said the former president's lawyers need to reel him in.

With regard to Trump "dangling" pardons to insurrectionists, Conway stated, "If it were possible for someone to have violated their oath of office before even taking it, he just did that right there. As far as the practical, legal implications of it are concerned, it actually goes to his intent for the second time he was impeached, his intent to obstruct -- to cause an insurrection on Capitol Hill."

WATCH: 'We are going to win by killing people’: Morning Joe warns that ‘fascist’ Trump made his plans clear

"He actually wanted them to do this, and the fact that he is now praising them for having done this shows his intent was pretty much -- his state of mind was pretty much as [former press secretary] Stephanie Grisham has described it, he was glad they did it," he continued. "And that, in turn, goes to the potential criminal investigation that he's been apparently very much afraid of, given the speech he just gave. This goes to, again, his intent to obstruct, and I'm using words in Title 18 Section 1512c of the U.S. Code, to obstruct or otherwise impede the official proceedings before Congress to count the electoral votes."

"He wanted that stopped, and he did that in a bunch of different ways; one was inciting violence which he now proposes to reward people with pardons. He did that through strong-arming his vice president to overturn the election, as his statement last night said," he elaborated. "And he did that in also -- by having his campaign -- I assume he had some involvement in it -- prepare these false or fake electoral certificates. all of these things really -- it's all starting to gel, the public information."

As for Trump's other comments, Conway added, "Somebody really should read him his Miranda rights. He has the right to remain silent."

"The statements when he praises the insurrectionists? He's not a very smart man, he's a very arrogant man," he continued. "Sometimes, every so often, when it comes to his bad intent, he tells the truth. That's what he's saying here; he wanted to end constitutional democracy in the United States and he's just out and out admitting it now."

Watch below: