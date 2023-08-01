George Conway has some advice for Trump’s new co-defendant

Special counsel Jack Smith's federal case against former President Donald Trump became even more severe in late July when three more counts were added and Mar-a-Lago employee Carlos De Oliveira became a second co-defendant (the other, indicted earlier, is co-worker Walt Nauta).

A 37-count prosecution became a 40-count prosecution, and Smith now alleges that Trump destroyed evidence by erasing video surveillance footage when the FBI was investigating the classified government documents being stored at Mar-a-Lago.

During an appearance on CNN, attorney and Never Trump conservative George Conway offered De Oliveira some legal advice: fully cooperate with Smith and the DOJ.

CNN's Wolf Blitzer asked Conway what he would tell De Oliveira if he were representing him, and the attorney replied, "I'd tell him plead guilty and cooperate with the government. I think the case looks very strong against him. The fact that he was talking to somebody who then refused to assist him in the destruction of the video — erasing the server, deleting the server as the boss had asked for — I think that was very, very damning testimony."

Conway went on to say that De Oliveira "ought to cooperate" but added, "The problem he has is that there's so much evidence against Donald Trump and Walt Nauta that he doesn't bring that much to the table."