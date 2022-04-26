George Conway rips Mitch McConnell for missing his chance to crush Trump: 'He could've stuck the final knife in'
George Conway ripped Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell for missing his opportunity to destroy Donald Trump after the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Just hours after the deadly U.S. Capitol riot, the Kentucky Republican told a reporter that he was "exhilarated" that Trump had "thoroughly discredited himself," comparing the insurrection to a political suicide by the then-president, but panelists on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" why McConnell helped revive his political fortunes.

"They don't care," said co-host Mika Brzezinski, "and you know deep inside, from this reporting, that it was like, 'Oh, the witch is dead -- thank God we can move on with our lives, finally he is gone.' But when he is not, they fall back into form."

Conway, whose wife served in the Trump White House until August 2020, said he remains mystified by Republicans' loyalty to the twice-impeached former president.

"This was the moment that he had been waiting for, and he was the one who could have stuck the final knife into Trump by holding an early impeachment trial, ultimately by convicting him," Conway said. "He didn't do it because he thought, 'Oh, the guy will go away on his own, he did it to himself.'"

"He must have been confident at that moment, to say to a New York Times reporter who's writing a book," Conway added.

