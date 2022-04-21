'They knew this man was deranged!' George Conway busts McCarthy and McConnell's 'cowardice and corruption' after Jan. 6
Republican congressional leaders Kevin McCarthy and Mitch McConnell violated their oaths of office by allowing Donald Trump to remain president after Jan. 6, according to George Conway.

The conservative attorney told MSNBC's "Morning Joe" that new reporting that shows McCarthy and McConnell privately discussed pushing Trump to resign over the insurrection, but they quickly changed their minds over concerns that breaking with the GOP president could endanger their leadership roles.

"It is a display of cowardice and corruption that I just couldn't, was unimaginable a few years ago, and I think is unparalleled in American history," said Conway, whose wife Kellyanne served in Trump's White House until August 2020. "I say corruption because these are men who took oaths of office to defend the Constitution of the United States and they knew this man was deranged, they knew this man tried to overthrow the Constitution and they knew it was an impeachable offense to end all impeachable offenses, and yet they did nothing at the end of the day."

"Mitch McConnell refused to hold a trial before the end of Trump's term, and at the end of the day Kevin McCarthy ended up sucking up to Trump," Conway added. "This is a bare constitutional minimum for members of Congress who have the privilege of representing us in government. The bare minimum has to be standing up to a man who is trying to end constitutional democracy. We don't ask our elected officials to arm themselves and defend a warren of tunnels in a dystopian steel plant that's surrounded and bombed. We ask for them just to do, you know, impeach a man who tried to overturn the Constitution, vote to bar him from ever holding office again and they completely failed to live up to their obligations."


