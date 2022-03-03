George Conway says DOJ must go after Trump: 'Evidence is piling up and fits these statutes like a glove'
MSNBC

George Conway believes the House select committee has built an airtight case against former president Donald Trump.

The conservative attorney told MSNBC's "Morning Joe" that the evidence closely matched the statute for conspiracy to obstruct or influence an official proceeding, and he said the Jan. 6 committee has already presented a strong case against the former president and right-wing attorney John Eastman.

"This statute says what it says, but the problem for Trump and Eastman and others, and Eastman has had to plead the Fifth [Amendment] 146 times at his deposition before the Jan. 6 committee," Conway said. "The problem for them is that the 'evidence is piling up and mounting and it fits these statutes like a glove. I mean, the real issue is were they intending to deceive anybody, did they know they were deceiving people?"

The committee's new brief shows all the various individuals who told Trump and his advisers there was no basis to overturn the election, which his own administration and various states had determined was fairly and safely conducted, and Conway said Trump was apparently aware he had, in fact, lost.

"There's already, you know, reporting out there that Trump was telling his aides," Conway said, "and I know for a fact this to be true, that he was saying, 'How could I have lost to this guy? How could I have lost?' which means he knew he lost, which means he knew he was engaging in a fraud and knew he was engaging in a deceit, and the fact he was trying to obstruct the lawful function of the United States government puts this squarely, squarely under the scope of 18 U.S.C. section 371."

"At this point I don't see how the Justice Department can pass on this," he added.


03 03 2022 06 52 51 www.youtube.com

SmartNews