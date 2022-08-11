trump rally and george conway
President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Phoenix, and George Conway (Photo by Gage Skidmore and screen capture)

Attorney George Conway on Thursday reached out to his followers to come up with potential slogans for former President Donald Trump's 2024 presidential campaign -- and he was inundated with comical replies.

Conway got the ball rolling with his own suggestion, which was, "Take the Fifth 440 Times and Fight," a reference to the fact that Trump invoked his Fifth Amendment rights against self-incrimination more than 400 times during a civil lawsuit deposition on Wednesday.

One of Conway's followers quickly chimed in with a play on former President Ronald Regan's winning 1984 campaign message: "It's Suborning Again in America."

Another follower, meanwhile suggested a play on one of Trump's own campaign refrains while incorporating the FBI investigation into the former president illegally taking classified documents with him to Mar-a-Lago: "Promises Made, Classified Documents Kept."

Follower Greg Joslyn, staying with the theme of Trump's handling of classified material, suggested, "A Torn Up Document in Every Pot."

Follower Linda Williams pitched a slogan that incorporated a potential prison sentence for the former president: "Trump... 20 to 24 years."

And Berkeley law professor Orin Kerr thought that Trump's 2024 run could be accurately summed up as, "Return to Abnormalcy."

