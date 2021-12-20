George Conway buries Trump's lawsuit against NY AG: 'The plaintiff is cuckoo for Cocoa Puffs'
George Conway (Photo: Screen capture)

Attorney George Conway on Monday bashed former President Donald Trump for filing a lawsuit against New York Attorney General Letitia James in a bid to stop her probe into his potentially fraudulent business practices.

Writing on Twitter, Conway responded to one of his followers who asked him to comment on whether the Trump lawsuit is one of "the dumbest and most desperate" lawsuits ever filed.

Conway admitted that he did not read Trump's latest complaint, but he cited the general precedent set by Young v. Harris -- the Supreme Court case that set very high bars for federal courts to deliver injunctive relief to plaintiffs being investigated or prosecuted by state officials -- as reason to believe the lawsuit would be very quickly shot down.

"I haven't read the cases lately, and I'm not really interested in reading this complaint closely, but I can say I'm pretty sure there aren't any the-plaintiff-is-cuckoo-for-Cocoa-Puffs exceptions to 𝘠𝘰𝘶𝘯𝘨𝘦𝘳 𝘷. 𝘏𝘢𝘳𝘳𝘪𝘴 and to the Anti-Injunction Act," he wrote.

Conway then pointed to an unhinged statement from Trump about the lawsuit in which he taunted James for her purportedly "atrocious" poll numbers.

James in 2018 successfully sued the Trump Foundation and got it to voluntarily disband after uncovering several instances of financial impropriety.

As part of the settlement, Trump paid out $2 million in compensation to eight different charities to make up for the money that the foundation misused over the span of several years.

