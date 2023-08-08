'It's like crack': George Conway laments Trump supporters are 'addicted to lies'

Attorney George Conway lamented that many of former President Donald Trump's supporters appear to be in the throes of something akin to drug addiction.

In an interview with The Bulwark's Mona Charen, Conway argued that the Republican Party, which he left in 2018 over its unwavering fealty to Trump, was completely unsalvageable.

"I just think the party is gone," he said. "I mean, the party needs to basically be destroyed, frankly, it is destroying itself. And I don’t think there’s any way that it can be repaired and I think Trump is going to take them down."

READ MORE: ‘They blew up my life’: Fox News, a hidden camera and threats to an Indiana school administrator

Conway then went on to argue that he simply saw no way to break Trump's hold on the party given the incentive structures among Republican politicians and right-wing media outlets to amplify and push his false claims about the 2020 election being stolen.

DON'T MISS: 'Trump got lucky': Conservative breaks hard truth to MAGA fans about 2016 win

"But it’s like crack, I mean, they’ve addicted themselves to these lies," he said. "They live off of these lies, the conservative media profits off of these lies, the political consultants profit off of these lies. The congressmen basically make a living selling these lies to the American people for contributions and funding — they’re lining their pockets or providing for their necessities of life through their PACs and whatever.

"There’s no way out, because they basically locked in a certain number of people to these lies."