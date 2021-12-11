'How does this occur?' Video shows principal kneeling on student's neck as officer handcuffs him

An assistant principal at a North Carolina high school has been suspended after video showed him kneeling on a student's neck.

"Staff at Panther Creek High School in Cary responded to a fight between two students during lunch on Tuesday, Principal Greg Decker said in the letter to the school community," the Raleigh News & Observer reports. "Footage recorded by students and the school’s security cameras appears to show a staff member restraining a student by placing his knee on the student’s neck, Decker said."



The school district confirmed Friday that assistant principal Jonathan Chang had been suspended with pay.

"In addition to the employee with his knee on the student’s neck, the roughly 30-second video appears to show a uniformed officer cuffing the student’s hands behind his back on a patch of dirt outside of the school," the newspaper reports. "At no point in the video does the officer stop the employee from placing his knee on the student’s neck."

The officer reportedly is a member of the Cary Police Department, which is investigating the incident.

Gerald Givens Jr., president of the Raleigh-Apex NAACP, called the incident "very disturbing" in the wake of George Floyd's murder at the hands of Minneapolis police office Derek Chauvin, who knelt on Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes.

Jayla Walker is a senior at the school who launched an activist group called Teens Dreams in response to Floyd's murder.



“It is kind of uncomfortable to walk around the school with school pride,” Walker told WNCN-TV, calling the incident "absolutely insane."

"How are these people we look up to and we are supposed to feel safe around?" Walker told WRAL. "How does this occur? Everyone is going crazy right now I think."

One parent told WRAL that the assistant principal's suspension is "just not enough."

"He needs to be removed from the school and they need to look into criminal charges," the parent said.

Watch raw video as well as WRAL's report below.











