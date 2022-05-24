Parents outraged after student mocks George Floyd's murder in viral prom invite: report

On Monday, BET reported that parents at an Aliso Viejo, California high school are outraged after a racist prom invite mocking the murder of George Floyd went viral.

"According to KNBC, a post shows a male student holding a sign that read, 'If you went to prom with me, it would take my breath away' next to a photo of George Floyd, who was murdered by former police officer Derek Chauvin a year ago this week," said the report. "The school district said in a statement, 'The sign is disgusting, lacks cultural sensitivity, is deeply offensive, and does not reflect the values we strive for in our school district. We serve a diverse community and we value all of our students and families. This is heartbreaking and in instances such as this, we work with school leadership to address the situation.'"

Per the report, parents are demanding accountability for the incident.

"Parents Angela and Mike, who say their daughter has experienced racism at the school and alerted them of the racist invitation, are demanding action," said the report. "'We all make dumb decisions in high school and college, but at the same time he does need to be taught a lesson,' Mike said. 'We really just don't want this kid around our daughter, plain and simple.'"

The graphic Minneapolis video of Floyd begging for his life as Chauvin kneeled on his neck for nine minutes galvanized national outrage and protests all over the country. Chauvin was put on trial, with the former being found guilty of murder and sentenced to 22.5 years in prison. Three other officers on the scene were found guilty of refusing to render aid.

Meanwhile, the protests around the country became a flashpoint for partisan culture wars, with Fox News and other right-wing media outlets trying to paint the protesters as violent anarchists even when they clearly were not.