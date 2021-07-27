'Boot-licking chump' George P Bush roasted after Trump humiliatingly backs his opponent

George P. Bush aggressively courted former President Donald Trump's endorsement in his campaign to become Texas's next attorney general, despite the fact that Trump regularly delighted in humiliating Bush's father, Jeb Bush, during the 2016 Republican primary.

That courtship ended in humiliating failure on Monday night after Trump formally endorsed incumbent Texas AG Ken Paxton, who late last year filed a lawsuit with the Supreme Court in a failed bid to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

In fact, Bush went so far to get Trump's endorsement that he handed out cards at campaign events that featured a Trump quote gushing that he is "the only Bush that likes me."

Given how much Bush debased himself and his family to get Trump's endorsement, many Twitter users relished in the former president's decision to back Paxton instead.

