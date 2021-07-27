'Boot-licking chump' George P Bush roasted after Trump humiliatingly backs his opponent

George P. Bush aggressively courted former President Donald Trump's endorsement in his campaign to become Texas's next attorney general, despite the fact that Trump regularly delighted in humiliating Bush's father, Jeb Bush, during the 2016 Republican primary.
That courtship ended in humiliating failure on Monday night after Trump formally endorsed incumbent Texas AG Ken Paxton, who late last year filed a lawsuit with the Supreme Court in a failed bid to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.
In fact, Bush went so far to get Trump's endorsement that he handed out cards at campaign events that featured a Trump quote gushing that he is "the only Bush that likes me."
Given how much Bush debased himself and his family to get Trump's endorsement, many Twitter users relished in the former president's decision to back Paxton instead.
Check out some reactions below.
LOL. George P. Bush’s pathetic ass-kissing, and throwing his own parents and grandparents under the bus doesn’t pay… https://t.co/276urJ6n77— Ben Yelin (@Ben Yelin) 1627344377.0
@RawStory "Run back to daddy"— StayOnTarget "Someone's getting indicted today" (@StayOnTarget "Someone's getting indicted today") 1627344381.0
This is HILARIOUS and George P. Bush looks like even more of a boot-licking chump than he already did. https://t.co/gZAd4c5aCH— Michael Ross (@Michael Ross) 1627344891.0
George P. Bush hearing that Trump has endorsed Ken Paxton... https://t.co/hcXFWprwcy— Daily Trix (@Daily Trix) 1627344848.0
REMINDER: George P. Bush handed out these at campaign events. (pic credit: @scottbraddock) https://t.co/1sVAAicrBB https://t.co/tB1944Y6SC— Robert Leu (@Robert Leu) 1627344868.0
OMG Trump totally cucked George P Bush. https://t.co/FSJZNwsvVL— Greg Pinelo (@Greg Pinelo) 1627344856.0
Hahahahahahahahahahhahahahahahahahahaahahahahahahahahahhahahahahhaahhahahahahhahahahahahahahahahahahahahhahhahahaha… https://t.co/DYlsOBRx2B— Rick Wilson (@Rick Wilson) 1627344779.0
TONIGHT on the fun new game show the whole family can play, let's watch George P. Bush Jr win FABULOUS prizes on EV… https://t.co/PkYg8WbpVX— Rick Wilson (@Rick Wilson) 1627345213.0
The one almost redeemable feature about Donald Trump is that he inevitably stabs his biggest lickspittles in the b… https://t.co/aL6OsChA8y— Eddie Marshall (@Eddie Marshall) 1627344776.0
George P Bush broke family ties to go with the biggest loser Trump. He should have realized Paxton, under indictmen… https://t.co/us2bm9T9jr— What's So Radical... (@What's So Radical...) 1627344561.0
George P Bush learning a little late that Everything Trump Touches Die.— Nunca Trumpismo (@Nunca Trumpismo) 1627344543.0
LMAO. George P Bush gets sweet fuck all for selling his soul and shitting all over his family. https://t.co/AQ8IH2TmmM— Ben Harris (@Ben Harris) 1627344448.0
I don't have a dog in this race, but I am gonna say that this is what George P. Bush deserves. https://t.co/uKJGfNDZiu— Marcus S, A Child of the Internet (@Marcus S, A Child of the Internet) 1627344415.0