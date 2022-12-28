Republican-led district attorney's office opens investigation into George Santos

Scandal-plagued Rep.-elect George Santos (R-NY) is now facing a criminal investigation -- it's coming from a district attorney's office run by a fellow Republican.

The Associated Press reports that Republican Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly said that her office has opened a probe into Santos, who admitted this week to fabricating nearly every major detail of his life, including his education, his employment history, and his ethnicity.

"The numerous fabrications and inconsistencies associated with Congressman-Elect Santos are nothing short of stunning,” said Donnelly. “The residents of Nassau County and other parts of the third district must have an honest and accountable representative in Congress. No one is above the law and if a crime was committed in this county, we will prosecute it.”

The vast scale of Santos' deceptions, which were first revealed by the New York Times, have led to numerous calls for his resignation.

READ MORE: Judge uses J6 Committee report to suggest Trump urged his followers to break the law

Despite this, House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) has remained silent about the congressman-elect, and some Republicans such as Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) have leapt to his defense.

Santos is due to be sworn into office next week and has given no indication that he plans to resign.