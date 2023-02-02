George Santos doubts Obama's birth certificate in video found by CNN

Rep. George Santos (R-NY), whose own background is a mystery lost in a cascade of falsehoods, previously espoused "birther" conspiracy theories about Barack Obama's origins while promoting Donald Trump's 2020 campaign.
The embattled New York Republican, who has admitted fabricating key elements of his biography, shared his theories on Obama's birth certificate in a newly revealed video, reported CNN.
“I’ve been on the Trump train, far before Trump was ever president, far before he announced, we’re talking 'Apprentice' days,” Santos said, referring to Trump’s reality show. “The ‘you’re fired’ slogan to the birth certificate – release of Obama’s, you know, shady birth certificate, so on and so forth.”
Santos, who was introduced in the video as "George Anthony," claimed he was brought on board as an administrator for the "United for Trump 2020" group after turning up at campaign rallies holding "Gays for Trump" signs and ingratiating himself with Republican politicos in Queens.
The video saidthen got involved in the "Walk Away" movement, founded by self-described former liberal Brandon Straka and aimed at getting Democrats to leave the party. Straka was sentenced last year to three months of home detention, a $5,000 fine and three years of probation after pleading guilty to his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection and agreeing to cooperate with the FBI investigation.
“We’re gonna have Brandon Straka in the house,” Santos said in a video before one event. “Hashtag walk away. Yeah, you heard me, walk away.”
\u201cVideo from our report of Santos questioning Obama's birth certificate in a since-deleted video the from the group he founded called "United for Trump." Santos promised the group would need $3000 to form an LLC and hire a lawyer - we found no evidence of either.\u201d— andrew kaczynski (@andrew kaczynski) 1675306773