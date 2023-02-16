Police barricade George Santos office as protesters try to deliver petition calling on him to resign

Embattled Rep. George Santos' (R-NY) office was surrounded by a police barricade as protesters visited his district office in Douglaston, Queens, and asked to deliver a petition calling on him to resign, The Independent reports.

A member of Santos' staff turned the protesters away, saying he didn't want to speak to a "mob."

“It’s incredibly cowardly to hide behind his staff. It’s part of his job to meet with us,” protester Emily Raphael said.

“He’s trying to paint us as some wild-eyed protesters. You could not find a less threatening group of people if you tried,” she told The Independent, adding that it was “mostly PTA moms in attendance.”

READ MORE: George Santos set up a shady recount fund in a fit of 'jealousy': report

According to The Independent, the protesters were from the group Concerned Residents of NY03, which is the New York district Santos represents.

“We question the motives of the national GOP in allowing Santos to run, in seating him, and in not moving rapidly to oust him. The timeline shows that Speaker McCarthy and Rep. Stefanik knew a year before the election that Santos was a fraud, and had at least five months to replace him with a credible candidate,” Concerned Residents of NY03 said in a statement.

Santos is facing a massive array of scandals that include allegedly sexually harassing an aide, stealing money from a disabled veteran that was intended to care for his dying service dog, and lying about nearly every single aspect of his work, academic, and family history.