George Santos mulls making GOP's 'nightmare scenario' come true: report

Rep. George Santos (R-NY) will soon have to declare whether he plans on running for re-election -- and CNN is reporting that House Republicans are dreading a "nightmare scenario" where he actually goes through with it.
Although Santos has previously indicated that he will only serve one term in Congress, CNN's sources say that the scandal-plagued New York Republican has been talking about seeking a second term even as polls show that the vast majority of his constituents want him to resign.
What's more, the GOP fears that even being hit with criminal charges will not be enough to persuade Santos to step down.
With this in mind, several New York Republicans have started plotting to recruit primary challengers to ensure that Santos is not on the ballot next year.
"George Santos will not be on any ticket in 2024,” insisted freshman Rep. Marc Molinaro (R-NY).
"I am confident that George Santos will not be on any ticket come 2024,” echoed fellow freshman Rep. Anthony D’Esposito (R-NY).
Santos is facing a massive array of scandals that include allegedly sexually harassing an aide, stealing money from a disabled veteran that was intended to care for his dying service dog, and lying about nearly every single aspect of his work, academic, and family history.
According to CNN's reporting, Republicans are actually hoping Santos sticks out his congressional term and then decides not to run, as they fear having a special election to replace him would cost them a seat they can ill afford to lose.