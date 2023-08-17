George Santos could be a major GOP liability in 2024: Commentator

Efforts to expel Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) from Congress stalled when Republicans in May referred a Democratic-led expulsion resolution to the Ethics Committee, effectively shielding GOP House members from having to vote on the matter.
The measure followed Santos’ 13-count indictment over allegations he misled donors and stole from his campaign. He pleaded not guilty to all charges.
Santos remains an a House member despite indictment and House ethics probe, largely because House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, elected to his position by the narrowest of margins, can’t afford to risk losing another vote, Jong-Fast writes.
But although Santos’ presence in the House provides McCarthy some short-term breathing room, he could come back to haunt the GOP next year.
“Republicans nearly swept the tossup races in the 2022 midterms, playing a major role in clinching the House majority,” Jong-Fast writes. “But that also means five other Republican congressmen from the New York delegation now occupy swingy purple seats in districts that Joe Biden won or nearly won. Covering for Santos won’t do them any good.”
“Not that long ago all of them were going scorched earth against Santos—that is until House Republicans side-stepped an up-down vote on whether Santos should keep his seat.”