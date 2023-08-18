'Most people lie': George Santos blames 'insecurities' for his fictitious resume

Embattled Rep. George Santos (R-NY) has no plans to resign despite a mountain of scandals surrounding his fabulism and federal fraud indictments — because, in his view, everyone basically tells the same lies on their resume as he did.

Santos made the comments in an interview with Fox 5 News, reported by The Daily Beast on Friday.

In the interview, Santos claimed voters would have elected him to his Long Island congressional district even if he had not made the original false claims because, "Those are insecurities. A lot of people have insecurities. …Most people lie on their resumes." He said he will not step down because, "I want to be judged by the people who elected me."

Santos was exposed shortly after his surprise upset election victory in 2022 of having lied about everything from his educational and professional background, to having Jewish ancestry, to his mother having been in the South Tower on the September 11 attacks.

Further investigations uncovered a number of suspicious patterns in his campaign finance reports, including payment amounts that didn't make sense, donors that don't appear to exist, and a consulting firm that seems to have looted the campaign accounts of other Republican candidates.

Earlier this year, Santos was indicted on federal charges, with prosecutors alleging he deceived campaign donors and fraudulently claimed unemployment benefits. He has admitted that many of his campaign claims to voters about his life were not true, but maintains his innocence from the charges against him.