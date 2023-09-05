George Santos appears to be nearing a plea deal on criminal fraud charges: report

Rep. George Santos (R-NY) appears to be discussing a possible plea agreement with the Department of Justice.



Federal prosecutors on Tuesday asked a court to push back an upcoming hearing on the New York Republican's criminal fraud case, saying they were making progress on a possible resolution that would satisfy both sides, reported Law & Crime.

"The parties have continued to discuss possible paths forward in this matter," prosecutors said in their filing. "The parties wish to have additional time to continue those discussions."



The 35-year-old congressman was indicted in May on 13 counts, including fraud, money laundering, stealing public funds, and lying to Congress.

He denied that a deal was in the works Tuesday, calling it "wildly inaccurate" when contacted by a Talking Points Memo reporter.

He added: “You’re a real hack of a reporter. Please do not contact me any longer or I will deem your unsolicited communication as harassment.”

The next hearing had been schedule for Thursday, but prosecutors and Santos each asked to pause that status conference until Oct. 27 so they could continue negotiations.



