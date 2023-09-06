Revealed: George Santos 'vulnerability report' showed credibility concerns before election

An internal probe of then-congressional candidate George Santos commissioned in 2021 found credibility issues over his accounts of his personal life that triggered a staff exodus, according to a report obtained by CBS News.
The report describes questions about his marriage, his claim that his grandparents fled the Holocaust, along with his ties to "companies that have been accused of fraud and scamming customers."
The “vulnerability report,” which was conducted by an outside firm, was not made public until now.
According to CBS News' report: “The report's conclusions ultimately circulated among campaign strategists for top House Republicans and led the Congressional Leadership Fund, the primary super PAC dedicated to electing House Republicans, to withhold its support of Santos, according to three sources familiar with the matter. A top House Republican, Elise Stefanik, campaigned with Santos well after the report was compiled.”