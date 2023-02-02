'Bonkers' George Santos campaign report shows $100,000 debt simply vanishing

Scandal-plagued Rep. George Santos (R-NY) is now facing multiple investigations into his campaign finances, and a new filing seems poised to add even more intrigue.

The Daily Beast's Roger Sollenberger, who on Twitter describes the new Santos campaign filing as "bonkers," reports that it shows roughly $100,000 worth of campaign debt simply vanishing with no explanation.

And that's not the only oddity in the new report.

"Underneath some pretty standard numbers are some truly incredible disclosures," writes Sollenberger. "Mysterious FedEx overnights from Nashville, Tennessee. Lavish meals in Palm Beach and Washington, D.C. Contributions from people tied to his corporate clients (one of them far above the legal limit). A curiously pricey hotel stay in Memphis."

Jordan Libowitz, communications director at Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, tells Sollenberger that Santos' filing was "about as chaotic a state of affairs as we’ve ever seen from a member of Congress."

The new filing, which was authored by a newly appointed campaign treasurer who hasn't even yet registered with the Federal Elections Commission, comes after Mother Jones revealed that one relative of Santos who was reported to have made a max contribution to his campaign now denies having ever done so.

On top of this, Mother Jones' reporting has found that some of the donors listed in Santos' campaign filings appear to not even exist.