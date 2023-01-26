Man listed by George Santos as his new treasurer denies being George Santos' new treasurer

Scandal-plagued Rep. George Santos (R-NY) suffered a fresh embarrassment on Wednesday when the man whom the New York Republican listed as his new campaign treasurer denied being Santos' new campaign treasurer.

ABC News reports that fundraising committees associated with Santos' campaign notified the Federal Elections Commission this week that veteran campaign treasurer Thomas Datwyler was now working for Santos.

However, an attorney representing Datwyler tells ABC News that he is not working for Santos and that the filings were signed under Datwyler's name without his consent.

"On Monday, we informed the Santos campaign that Mr. Datwyler would not be serving as treasurer," attorney Derek Ross explained. "It appears that there's been a disconnect between that conversation and the filings today, which we did not authorize."

IN OTHER NEWS: Slur-spewing Georgia frat bros broke Black student's nose and ripped out his dreadlocks: complaint

Adav Noti, former associate general counsel at the Federal Election Commission, tells ABC News that the situation with Datwyler and the Santos campaign is "very, very strange" and he emphasized that the person who submitted an electronic signature of Datwyler's name could find themselves in legal jeopardy.

"It's completely illegal to sign somebody else's name on a federal filing without their consent," he explained. "That is a big, big no-no."