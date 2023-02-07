'Oh, my God!' George Santos sends shocked staffers out to face angry constituents
Twitter/screen grab

Rep. George Santos (R-NY) declined on Tuesday to speak to constituents who are angry about lies he told to win the 2022 election.

The constituents sought to confront Santos just hours after House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said an ethics investigation was expected.

Video captured the reaction as staffers opened the congressman's door to find a waiting hoard of voters and reporters.

"Oh, my God!" one staffer exclaimed.

A constituent explained that the group had assembled because of "the lies, the deceit."

"We want a vote to expel," the group's spokesperson said. "We want him to respond to us."

The group presented a petition demanding Santos' removal from office.

Watch the video clips below.

