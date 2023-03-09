George Santos backs bill design to prevent him from profiting off his lies

A bill that aims to prevent Rep. George Santos (R-NY) from profiting from his campaign lies has gained an improbable ally.

Santos himself is now offering to co-sponsor the “No Fame for Fraud” resolution, Politico reports.

Rep. Anthony D’Esposito (R-NY), the bill’s lead sponsor, received a letter from the embattled congressman Thursday offering to sign on to the resolution, the report said.

The legislation would prevent House members convicted of some offenses from profiting from book deals and public appearances, the report said.

IN OTHER NEWS: Marjorie Taylor Greene gets walloped at hearing after harkening back to Trump's hiring procedures

Politico was first to obtain a copy of the letter.

“I am requesting to be added as a cosponsor to your bill … as well as H.R. 1391, a measure that would prevent Members of the House of Representatives who are convicted of campaign-related offenses from receiving compensation sourced from 'biographies, media appearances, or expressive or creative works,'” Santos’ letter said.

All indications are that the letter is likely to be perceived as an unserious effort at “taunting” Santos’ congressional colleagues, Politico reports. D’Esposito was the first Republican House member to call for Santos’ resignation after multiple falsehoods about his background surfaced in the immediate aftermath of the November election.

The letter is an about-face for Santos, who initially took aim at D’Esposito over a tweet in support of the resolution, the report said. Santos in a since-deleted tweet said his Empire State House colleague was an “example of a bad cop who give cops a bad name.”